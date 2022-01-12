Netflix Beats '13 Reasons Why' Suit Over Viewer Vulnerability

By Lauren Berg (January 12, 2022, 9:10 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Wednesday tossed a proposed class action alleging Netflix pushed its "13 Reasons Why" series about a young girl's suicide onto vulnerable teenage viewers, saying the show is protected by free speech, but left open the possibility for an amended complaint. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers granted Netflix's request to toss the suit under California's anti-SLAPP, or strategic lawsuit against public participation, statute — which is intended to prevent the use of litigation to silence a person's First Amendment rights — finding that the claims arise from the controversial show's creation and distribution....

