Lying About Cardi B Is My Business, YouTuber Tells Ga. Jury

By Rosie Manins (January 12, 2022, 9:21 PM EST) -- A YouTuber accused by Cardi B of defamation told a jury Wednesday that she knowingly published lies about the rapper to generate money for her business, while repeatedly telling her viewers that she speaks the truth. Latasha Kebe spent the day on the witness stand in an Atlanta federal court admitting that she "dragged" and targeted Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, to drive public engagement with her online content. Kebe and her company, Kebe Studios LLC, face claims of defamation, invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress in relation to almost...

