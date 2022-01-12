Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lying About Cardi B Is My Business, YouTuber Tells Ga. Jury

By Rosie Manins (January 12, 2022, 9:21 PM EST) -- A YouTuber accused by Cardi B of defamation told a jury Wednesday that she knowingly published lies about the rapper to generate money for her business, while repeatedly telling her viewers that she speaks the truth.

Latasha Kebe spent the day on the witness stand in an Atlanta federal court admitting that she "dragged" and targeted Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, to drive public engagement with her online content.

Kebe and her company, Kebe Studios LLC, face claims of defamation, invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress in relation to almost...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!