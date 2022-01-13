Papa John's Franchises Owner, Driver Ask For Arbitration

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 13, 2022, 3:02 PM EST) -- A Georgia-based company that owns several Papa John's franchises in the state and a delivery driver who sued it over claims of stiffing employees on pay and reimbursements asked for the case to be handled in binding arbitration instead. In a joint motion to compel arbitration filed in Georgia federal court Wednesday, plaintiff Shelby Parden and defendant Sarpj LLC said they would move to dismiss the collective action claims and handle the case in arbitration out of court per an agreement Parden signed when she was hired. The motion says Parden signed a dispute resolution agreement "that requires her to first...

