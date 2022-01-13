6 Months On, Liability Lessons From Surfside Condo Collapse

By Adrien Pickard (January 13, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- A little after 1:00 a.m. on June 24, 2021, the surface deck of the Champlain Towers — a 12-story beachfront condo located in Surfside, Florida, which contained a pool located above a ground level parking garage — caved in. Less than seven minutes later, the entire east-facing portion of the building sheared off, collapsing almost instantly, trapping and killing nearly 100 residents, most of whom were asleep at the time. This collapse stands as the third-deadliest structural engineering failure in U.S. history. The Victims Respond In the months that have followed, plaintiffs have scrambled to file suit to recover what some...

