Wynn Resorts Nabs Quick Win In $19M Mass. Contract Suit

By Max Jaeger (January 13, 2022, 3:00 PM EST) -- A businessman cannot rely on a vague and illegal handshake deal to support his $19 million contract suit against Wynn Resorts Ltd. over the sale of land that later became the site of its Encore Boston Harbor hotel and casino, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Thursday. Anthony Gattineri sued the casino developer in 2018 alleging he was owed the sum stemming from the 2014 sale of waterfront land in Everett, Massachusetts, that later gave rise to the $2.6 billion development. But the purported deal, which Gattineri claimed was sealed via handshake between him and a Wynn executive, was too vague to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS