Ex-Prof Must Face Charges He Lied To NASA About China Ties

By Rachel Scharf (January 13, 2022, 3:42 PM EST) -- A former Texas A&M University professor can't rely on the specifics of congressional funding restrictions to escape criminal charges that he lied to NASA about his affiliation with a Chinese university, a Houston federal judge said Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen denied Zhengdong Cheng's motion to dismiss the federal government's charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements to obtain a $747,000 grant for experiments at the International Space Station. Cheng argued the August 2020 indictment is premised on two congressional budgeting bills that restricted NASA's two-way funding arrangements with the Chinese government in 2011 and 2012. The...

