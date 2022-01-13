2nd Circ. Rejects Biotech Investor's Media Defamation Suit

By Ivan Moreno (January 13, 2022, 2:58 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit has refused to revive a defamation lawsuit against the Boston Globe's parent company for publishing sexual harassment allegations against the disabled co-founder of a health and biotech hedge fund, saying Thursday he failed to prove the company "acted in a grossly irresponsible manner." The decision from the Second Circuit upholds a district court's 2020 dismissal of Samuel Isaly's lawsuit, in which he claims the published allegations could not have happened because he is quadriplegic as the result of a high school wrestling injury. STAT, an online health magazine owned by the Globe, published a story in 2017 that...

