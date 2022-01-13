Attys Want $12M After Perrigo Tax Bill Settlement

By David Hansen (January 13, 2022, 6:03 PM EST) -- Attorneys representing a pair of pension funds in a $31.9 million securities fraud settlement with drugmaker Perrigo asked a New York federal court for $12 million in fees and expenses, saying it's warranted given the litigation's extraordinary demands. The attorneys for the pension funds, which led a case accusing the Irish drugmaker of failing to disclose an almost $2 billion tax liability, said in a memo Wednesday that the amount they seek would represent a 20% premium on top of the "lodestar" reasonable rate. But that is justified by the complexity of the dispute and the successful outcome, they said....

