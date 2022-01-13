'I Was Suicidal,' Cardi B Tells Georgia Jury In Libel Suit

By Rosie Manins (January 13, 2022, 3:17 PM EST) -- Cardi B told jurors in her defamation case against a YouTuber on Thursday that she was suicidal over the blogger's content, after taking the witness stand following the removal of one juror for prematurely discussing the case. The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, testified in Atlanta federal court that she became suicidal in late 2018 after lies about her being a drug-taking prostitute with herpes were published online by Georgia blogger Latasha Kebe. Cardi B, who sued Kebe and her company Kebe Studios LLC in March 2019, choked back tears as she explained how her mother and husband became...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS