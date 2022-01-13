Seneca Nation Reaches Deal In Gambling Row With New York

By Andrew Westney (January 13, 2022, 7:34 PM EST) -- The Seneca Nation has reached a settlement that will see the tribe again share casino revenue with the state of New York after federal courts found the tribe owed hundreds of millions of dollars under its gambling agreement with the state. Under the deal announced late Wednesday, the federally recognized Seneca Nation, which operates three casinos in Western New York, will pay money that it had held back while pursuing claims in federal court that it didn't owe revenue-sharing payments because its gaming compact had purportedly expired in 2016. The Second Circuit in February rejected the Seneca Nation's bid to overturn...

