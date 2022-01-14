Fla. Atty Asks 11th Circ. To Lift SDFL Suspension Order

By Carolina Bolado (January 14, 2022, 4:52 PM EST) -- A Florida attorney told the Eleventh Circuit on Friday that the chief judge of the Southern District of Florida erred in suspending her from practice, arguing that the judge followed the wrong rule after a suspension order from the bankruptcy court and failed to afford her due process. In oral arguments held on Zoom, Tina Talarchyk's attorney Douglas Broeker told the Eleventh Circuit panel that U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore applied the wrong local rule governing attorney discipline when he suspended her from practicing in the district after she was found by the bankruptcy court to have violated multiple court...

