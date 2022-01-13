Ga. Woman Injured In Massive Bronx Fire Sues For $500M

By Lauren Berg (January 13, 2022, 10:32 PM EST) -- A Georgia woman who survived a Bronx apartment building fire that claimed the lives of 17 people earlier this month sued the building's owners in New York state court on Wednesday for $500 million, saying the owners allowed people to live in the complex despite unsafe conditions. In a 96-page complaint, Hullamtou Ceesay said the current and former owners of the 19-story Bronx apartment building at 333 E. 181st St., which provided affordable housing for low-income residents, failed to fireproof the premises, didn't properly inspect the apartments and refused requests to repair or fireproof the living quarters. The owners also failed...

