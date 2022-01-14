3 Firms Guide Pair Of Tech-Focused SPACs Raising $511M

By Tom Zanki (January 14, 2022, 3:00 PM EST) -- Two special purpose acquisition companies targeting technology-related industries began trading Friday after pricing initial public offerings that raised a combined $511 million, under guidance from three law firms. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II, represented by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, raised $261 million after selling 26.1 million units at $10 each in an upsized IPO. Atlantic Coastal originally planned to sell 25 million units. Papaya Growth Opportunity I, represented by McDermott Will & Emery LLP, raised $250 million after selling 25 million units at $10 each. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP represented underwriters in both offerings. SPACs, often called blank-check companies,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS