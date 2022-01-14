Texas Judge Chops Up Border Wall Claims, Remands Some

By Grace Dixon (January 14, 2022, 6:28 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge severed claims in a nonprofit's suit challenging construction on a section of the border wall, keeping nuisance claims that hinge on a boundary treaty with Mexico in federal court while sending others back to state court. U.S. District Judge Randy Crane partially granted the North American Butterfly Association's bid to remand its suit challenging construction funded by We Build The Wall Inc. and built by Fisher Industries on land owned by the association's neighbor, Neuhaus & Sons LLC. Defamation claims alleging We Build the Wall falsely linked the association with human trafficking and drug smuggling on Twitter...

