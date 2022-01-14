Objecting Aeromexico Creditor Seeks Out Of Vote Deal

By Rick Archer (January 14, 2022, 3:39 PM EST) -- An investment firm objecting to Grupo Aeromexico's proposed Chapter 11 plan Friday asked a New York bankruptcy judge to reject the airline's request that it be held to an agreement to support the plan signed by the union it purchased its claims from. At a virtual hearing, counsel for Invictus Global Management faced skepticism from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelly Chapman on its arguments that the voting agreement that came with its purchased claims against Grupo Aeromexico was not binding. "There just seems to be no limit or no sense to considering the bigger picture here," she said. The claims in question...

