Russia Arrests Ransomware Crew As Ukrainian Sites Hacked

By Ben Kochman (January 14, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- The Russian government said Friday that it had shut down a ransomware crew blamed for a July software vendor hack that led to breaches at 1,500 companies across the globe, as Ukrainian government websites were hacked amid tensions over Russia's massing of troops at the Ukraine border. In a news release, Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, said it had arrested 14 members of a cybercriminal group known as REvil, which U.S. authorities say was behind both a Fourth Of July weekend attack on the vendor Kaseya that led to breaches at 1,500 businesses around the globe and a May ransomware attack that disrupted...

