Prior Accidents Don't Stop NJ Driver's Crash Injury Suit

By Mike Curley (January 18, 2022, 1:38 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court has revived a woman's suit alleging she was injured in an accident with a vehicle owned by Financial Pacific LSN Inc., finding she did not need to present a comparative analysis of injuries from other accidents for her claims to go forward. In an opinion filed Friday, the three-judge panel reversed a summary judgment against In Sim Hwang in her suit against Shaune M. Gordon and Financial Pacific, saying the trial court also erred in putting the burden on her, rather than the defendants, to show whether injuries she complains of in the suit stemmed from...

