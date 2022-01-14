Ex-DHS Watchdog Cops To Stealing Federal Databases

By Alyssa Aquino (January 14, 2022, 5:15 PM EST) -- The Obama administration's former watchdog for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security admitted to stealing federal databases to develop a commercial competitor, according to a Friday announcement from federal prosecutors. Charles Edwards, who served as the acting inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security from 2011 to 2013, pled guilty to one count of government theft and one conspiracy count during a hearing in Washington, D.C., district court. "A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors," the U.S. Department of Justice said. KaiserDillon PLLC's Courtney Forrest, Edwards' attorney, told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS