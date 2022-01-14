Pharma Exec's Drug Trafficking Trial Tests Bold Legal Theory

By Jack Queen (January 14, 2022, 9:00 PM EST) -- The drug trafficking trial of a former pharmaceutical executive opening in Manhattan federal court Tuesday will test whether sales of opioids to suspected pill mills can amount to narcotics conspiracy, an unprecedented case carrying major implications for the government's response to the addiction crisis. Laurence F. Doud is accused of directing his company, Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc., to supply huge quantities of opioids to pharmacies suspected of giving them to people who didn't need them. The case could decide whether the Controlled Substances Act, a law typically wielded against drug dealers, can pierce corporate boardrooms. Some attorneys are skeptical. "The government is trying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS