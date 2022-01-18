9th Circ. Keeps Herschend Unit In Suit Over Fatal Boat Crash

By Jonathan Capriel (January 18, 2022, 8:03 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has overturned theme park giant Herschend Family Entertainment Corp.'s win against Ride the Ducks Seattle LLC, which claims the corporation deceived the local company when it sold a faulty amphibious vehicle, a "duck boat," which swerved into traffic causing a deadly crash in 2015. The three-judge panel ruled on Friday that Herschend can't rely on a waiver agreement penned with the Puget Sound-based tour company to escape the lawsuit. "The district court concluded that the waiver agreement 'insulates both sides from all further claims arising out of the September 2015 accident,'" the panel said. "But the language of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS