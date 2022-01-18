ICE Inks End To ACLU Illegal Contractor Arrest Claims

By Grace Dixon (January 18, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- The American Civil Liberties Union and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reached a deal ending putative class action claims that the agency illegally leaned on private contractors to make arrests at jails and detention centers, contravening federal immigration law. The sealed deal announced Friday closes out a complaint leveled by the ACLU Foundation of Northern California, Asian Americans Advancing Justice and Munger Tolles & Olson LLP on behalf of Gabriela Solano and others. The complaint challenged ICE's use of private contractor G4S Secure Solutions Inc. to arrest and transport individuals from jails and prisons to detention centers. A permanent resident who...

