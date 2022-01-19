Import Best Practices Under New Uyghur Forced Labor Law

By Rachel Alpert and Grace Signorelli-Cassady (January 19, 2022, 3:19 PM EST) -- On Dec. 23, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, or UFLPA, into law.[1] The act's stated purpose is: To ensure that goods made with forced labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China do not enter the United States market. It does so by targeting forced labor in China through multiple means, including by mandating broad prohibitions on the importation of all goods from Xinjiang. Now it is more critical than ever for companies to know and document every step of their supply chains, to ensure that forced labor is not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS