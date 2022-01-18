Feds, Calif. Sheriff Illegally Seizing Cannabis Cash, Co. Says

By Sarah Jarvis (January 18, 2022, 6:02 PM EST) -- Armored transportation company Empyreal Logistics has filed a civil rights suit against the federal government and a California sheriff, claiming officers are unlawfully searching the vehicles and seizing money from cannabis clients so law enforcement can reap gains through civil forfeiture. Pennsylvania-based Empyreal Enterprises LLC, which does business as Empyreal Logistics, said in a suit filed Friday in California federal court that there is no reason San Bernardino County's sheriff should be targeting a state-sanctioned business lawfully operating under California law. The company added that federal agencies also shouldn't be targeting a business that provides financial infrastructure support for the state-legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS