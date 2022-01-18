Simpson, Skadden Rep Microsoft's $68.7B Activision Buy

By Benjamin Horney (January 18, 2022, 9:26 AM EST) -- Microsoft, advised by Simpson Thacher, has agreed to buy video game giant Activision Blizzard, represented by Skadden, in an agreement that's valued at about $68.7 billion and stands to create the third-largest gaming company in the world by revenue, the companies said Tuesday. The transaction sees Redmond, Washington-headquartered Microsoft Corp. paying $95 per share in cash to pick up Santa Monica, California-based Activision Blizzard Inc., adding to the buyer's portfolio the business behind video game titles like "Candy Crush," "Call of Duty" and "Warcraft." The acquisition positions Microsoft as the third-largest gaming company in the world by revenue, behind only Tencent...

