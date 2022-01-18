Bleacher Report Accused Of Swiping NFL Player Picture

By Jasmin Jackson (January 18, 2022, 4:44 PM EST) -- Sports website Bleacher Report was hit with a copyright suit by a New Jersey-based photographer in New York federal court that alleges the outlet posted a photograph of New York Giants tight end Evan Engram without permission. In a complaint filed Monday, photographer William Kostroun said Bleacher Report Inc. used a copyrighted photo of Engram alongside a New York Post article that the website republished in December 2018 about the player's knee injury. According to Kostroun, Bleacher Report didn't secure his consent to use the image of the player in the Giants' locker room. "Defendant did not license the photograph from...

