Endo's Newest Opioid Deal Earmarks $65M For Fla.

By Adam Lidgett (January 18, 2022, 8:43 PM EST) -- Endo Pharmaceuticals said Tuesday it will fork over as much as $65 million to resolve opioid litigation in Florida, including $10 million for legal fees, the latest in a series of deals the drugmaker has inked in various states. Tuesday's settlement will extricate Endo from an opioid suit that has targeted several drug companies and been moving toward trial. It would also cover suits brought by local governments in the Sunshine State, and the $65 million maximum value is among the largest payouts Endo has agreed to in opioid litigation. According to a settlement agreement, Endo will pay $55 million that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS