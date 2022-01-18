Tribe Says Its Opioid Suit Was Not Harmed By Dropped Claim

By Emily Field (January 18, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- The Cherokee Nation's negligence and conspiracy claims against Walmart, Walgreens and CVS pharmacies over their role in the opioid crisis should proceed even though it dropped public nuisance claims, the tribe told an Oklahoma federal judge overseeing a bellwether case in multidistrict litigation. Earlier this month, the tribe removed its public nuisance claim against the pharmacies after the Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned a $465 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a separate opioid case. The state high court found that the 2019 bench verdict in the state attorney general's suit over the opioid crisis relied on an inappropriate understanding of public nuisance law....

