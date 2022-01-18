Sirius Wins Bid To Arbitrate False Advertising Claims In NJ

By Bill Wichert (January 18, 2022, 3:45 PM EST) -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. defeated a proposed class action over a purported false advertising scheme after a New Jersey state appeals court concluded Tuesday that a longtime subscriber agreed to arbitrate such claims on an individual basis by using its satellite radio services after receiving a customer agreement. The appellate panel upheld a 2020 trial court ruling dismissing Jeffrey Parrella's lawsuit and compelling arbitration of his claims alleging the business duped former customers to entice them to reactivate their accounts, finding that his conduct over his 15-year relationship with Sirius XM demonstrates his "implied assent" to an arbitration clause in the...

