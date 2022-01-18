Norton Rose Avoids DQ In $340M COVID Coverage Suit in NY

By Ryan Boysen (January 18, 2022, 2:32 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP will not be disqualified from representing an insurer against global research firm Gartner Inc. in a $340 million dispute over COVID-19 event cancellation coverage, after a New York federal court found a conflict involving Gartner and Norton Rose isn't enough to boot the firm. In an opinion filed Friday, U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl said that while a conflict certainly existed, Gartner had failed to show that it was likely to have any effect on the insurance coverage litigation. Judge Koeltl also noted there were several signs that "tactical considerations may have played a role"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS