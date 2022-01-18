India's High Court Sinks Devas Forced Liquidation Dispute

By Grace Dixon (January 18, 2022, 7:47 PM EST) -- A government-owned space agency division in India can liquidate a satellite company that it alleges was created to defraud the government, after the Supreme Court of India ruled that the division's incentive to kill a related $1.3 billion arbitral award is irrelevant. The nation's high court upheld a tribunal's order to "wind up" Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd. on Monday, which the company and its shareholders had characterized as "government occupation" and an attempt by Antrix Corp. Ltd. to force a "collusive" settlement agreement while courts across the globe appear amenable to enforcing the award issued by the International Chamber of Commerce....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS