Crowell & Moring Rehires Senior US Prosecutor in LA

By Rachel Rippetoe (January 19, 2022, 4:36 PM EST) -- Crowell & Moring LLP announced Wednesday that a senior federal corruption prosecutor had returned to the firm's Los Angeles office. Agustin D. Orozco, who was formerly an assistant U.S. attorney in the public corruption and civil rights section of the Central District of California, has come back to Crowell & Moring as a partner in the firm's white-collar and regulatory enforcement and government contracts groups. "I am thrilled to return home to Crowell & Moring and reunite with several of my former colleagues," Orozco said in a statement Wednesday. "The firm has an outstanding reputation in the white-collar and government contracts...

