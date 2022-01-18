Apple Investors Near Certification In IPhone Sales Dispute

By Dorothy Atkins (January 18, 2022, 8:33 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday appeared open to certifying a class of Apple common-stock holders who allege that the tech giant made misleading statements about iPhone sales, but questioned whether she could certify a subclass of options traders, who she noted aren't purely driven by market conditions. During a hearing held via Zoom, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said she wasn't persuaded by Apple's "attacks" on the class representative's adequacy or its other arguments against certifying a class of holders of common stock. However, she told the parties that she...

