Ex-ADI Worker Can't Split IP Theft, Immigration Charges

By Chris Villani (January 18, 2022, 12:38 PM EST) -- A former Analog Devices Inc. employee will have to defend himself against both immigration and trade secrets theft charges during a March trial, a federal judge ruled from the bench Tuesday as he declined to split the case up. Prosecutors claim Haoyang Yu, a 41-year-old naturalized citizen from China, effectively fleeced Norwood, Massachusetts-based ADI shortly before leaving the company in 2017, stealing hundreds of valuable and sensitive files and then using them to sell about 20 components as his own through a company he created with his wife, Tricon MMIC LLC. Yu's lawyers sought to separate those charges from claims that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS