Kasowitz Beats Ex-UMG Exec's 'Outrageous' Malpractice Suit

By Rachel Scharf (January 18, 2022, 2:49 PM EST) -- A New York state judge Tuesday threw out claims that attorney Marc Kasowitz gave bad legal advice to a former Universal Music Group executive who received $1.7 million to exit the record company after being accused of sexual harassment, calling the malpractice lawsuit "absolutely outrageous." In a virtual hearing, New York Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok granted a dismissal bid in a $60 million lawsuit brought by Charlie Walk, former president of UMG's Republic Records, against Kasowitz and his firm Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP. Walk alleged in March that Kasowitz, who is known for representing former President Donald Trump, ignored key facts and arguments...

