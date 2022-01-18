Cardi B Defamation Trial Paused For Evidence Review

By Rosie Manins (January 18, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- Cardi B's defamation trial against a YouTuber was temporarily paused Tuesday because the blogger's lawyers could not confirm that the evidence they plan to introduce to the jury does not violate a pretrial order. U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II excused the nine jurors around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday while defendant Latasha Kebe was on the witness stand, instructing them to return to the Atlanta federal court at midday Wednesday. Judge Ray told Kebe's lawyers to outline all the evidence they plan to introduce in the trial before they left court Tuesday, so Cardi B's legal team could review it and...

