Atlantic City Beats Boardwalk Trip-And-Fall Suit Appeal

By Joyce Hanson (January 18, 2022, 7:29 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appellate panel tossed a suit seeking to hold Atlantic City liable for a woman's shoulder injury suffered when she tripped on a protruding nail while walking on the city's iconic Boardwalk, saying she failed to show that government inspections and repairs were unreasonable. The two-judge panel affirmed Tuesday the dismissal of the suit brought by Sandra Roening and her husband, Robert, who appealed a Superior Court of New Jersey summary judgment order dismissing their personal injury action under the New Jersey Tort Claims Act against Atlantic City and Rich Link, a city police officer. "In a detailed twenty-page,...

