Firms Reduce Fee Bid In Virus Suit After Rutgers Challenge

By Bill Wichert (January 18, 2022, 7:49 PM EST) -- Three law firms have scaled back their counsel fee request to $950,000 after Rutgers University said their initial bid for about $1.6 million would take too much money out of a proposed $5 million class action settlement over the closure of school facilities due to the coronavirus outbreak. Less than two weeks after Rutgers challenged the firms' original application and called for a $500,000 fee award, Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello PC, Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Bursor & Fisher PA on Friday asked a New Jersey state court to grant final approval of the settlement and award...

