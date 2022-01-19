Golden Globes Security Co. Keeps Win In Photog Assault Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (January 19, 2022, 8:57 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court has refused to revive a lawsuit by a celebrity photographer — allegedly notorious for crashing award shows — who claims that private security guards hired for the 2014 Golden Globes Awards ceremonies assaulted and falsely imprisoned him, affirming a trial court's ruling that the guards acted reasonably by detaining the intruder. The appellate panel said on Wednesday that the lower court got it right when it determined that the evidence supported security contractor Noble LA Events Inc.'s version of events. The justices refused to overturn the bench trial judgment against photographer Stephen Winick partly because there...

