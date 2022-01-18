Contractor Can't Ditch Insurer's Hotel Project Coverage Suit

By Morgan Conley (January 18, 2022, 7:46 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal court refused Tuesday to let a North Carolina-based general contractor escape an insurer's bid to wash its hands of any obligation to provide coverage to the contractor and another company for underlying disputes alleging $2.2 million of construction defects at a hotel. U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones denied Metcon Inc.'s motion to dismiss Auto-Owners Insurance Co. claims against it, shutting down the general contractor's arguments that the court lacks personal jurisdiction over it and that the insurer's complaint fails to state a claim against Metcon. Auto-Owners launched the coverage dispute in February 2021 seeking a declaration that...

