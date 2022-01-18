Saks' Hair-Raising Breach Cost Salon Co. $75M, Suit Says

By Craig Clough (January 18, 2022, 9:17 PM EST) -- Saks Fifth Avenue was hit with a $75 million suit in New York state court Tuesday alleging the retailer breached its promise that a salon business would have an exclusive license to operate at more than a dozen department stores and a prime location in the flagship Manhattan store. The suit from Beauty Holdings LLC, which does business as the Salon Project by Joel Warren, alleges it suffered significant damages as a result of the actions of Saks & Co. LLC, which operates the Saks Fifth Avenue chain of high-end department stores. Aside from blocking the promised expansion to multiple locations, Saks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS