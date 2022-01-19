Video Ad Co. Had Its Chance, Google Tells 11th Circ

By Bryan Koenig (January 19, 2022, 8:57 PM EST) -- Google urged the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday not to revive antitrust claims from a flagging digital media advertising company, arguing the firm already blew its chance to rejigger claims that the search giant took a number of illegal steps to capitalize on the industrywide transition away from Flash videos and force widespread use of its HTML5 alternative. A Georgia federal judge properly refused to give Inform Inc. another chance to amend its claims accusing Google, YouTube and their parent, Alphabet Inc., of using a pattern of anti-competitive behavior to cement their dominance over several interrelated markets, according to Tuesday's brief. U.S. District Judge J....

