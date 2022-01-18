Gov't Urges 11th Circ. To Lift Contractor Vax Mandate Block

By Daniel Wilson (January 18, 2022, 7:22 PM EST) -- The federal government urged the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday to overturn an injunction blocking its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors from going into effect, saying the mandate was a legitimate use of the president's delegated authority over procurement issues. While a district court had found that the mandate effectively served as a public health regulation exceeding the scope of the Federal Property and Administrative Services Act, or Procurement Act for short, the September executive order underlying the mandate actually fit "well within" the statute's delegation of authority to President Joe Biden, the government said in its brief. "[The district court's]...

