WH Says No Grounds For Enviros To Fight Trump NEPA Rule

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 18, 2022, 8:05 PM EST) -- The White House on Tuesday urged the Fourth Circuit not to revive environmental groups' challenge to a Trump-era rule overhauling the National Environmental Policy Act. According to the White House Council on Environmental Quality, green groups including Wild Virginia may not proceed with their challenge to the 2020 NEPA rule because it has not been implemented, and therefore there is no concrete use of the regulations the groups can challenge. "None of the plaintiff member organizations here could know that they even have one or more members threatened by such concrete action," the CEQ said in a brief. "Facial review can occur...

