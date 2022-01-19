9th Circ. Urged To Uphold Pandora IP Ruling

By Adam Lidgett (January 19, 2022, 7:17 PM EST) -- Flo & Eddie Inc., a corporation owned by two founding members of the rock band The Turtles, wants the Ninth Circuit to back a California federal judge's refusal to let music streaming service Pandora escape a copyright lawsuit over pre-1972 recordings. Flo & Eddie urged the appellate court on Tuesday to affirm its win at the lower court, arguing that Pandora is trying to misdirect the issue in the case. Pandora asked the Ninth Circuit in its appeal to look to a separate decision the appellate court made in a related case against parent Sirius XM Radio Inc. In that case,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS