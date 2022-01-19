Juror Cut From Cardi B Libel Trial Over COVID-19 Symptoms

By Rosie Manins (January 19, 2022, 10:22 PM EST) -- A juror with COVID-19 symptoms was excused Wednesday from Cardi B's defamation case against a YouTuber, following a three-hour hearing about whether evidence deemed prejudicial to the rapper could be admitted. U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II told parties Wednesday morning that a juror had notified the court overnight that she had developed chills, a sore throat and a cough. The juror, who is vaccinated, told the court last week that her adult son, who lives in her basement, had tested positive for COVID-19. At that time she was asymptomatic and able to continue serving on the jury under the...

