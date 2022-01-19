Canadian Model Wants $50M Allergan Unit Suit To Proceed

By Mike Curley (January 19, 2022, 4:05 PM EST) -- Canadian model Linda Evangelista is asking a New York federal court not to throw out her $50 million suit against ZELTIQ Aesthetics Inc., alleging she was disfigured by the Allergan unit's fat-reduction procedure and a tolling agreement means her claims were not filed too late. In a brief filed Tuesday in response to the company's motion to dismiss, Evangelista said the company's argument that her claims are barred under New York state's three- and four-year statutes of limitations "shocks the conscience." According to the brief, ZELTIQ is well aware of tolling agreements between it and her that preserved her claims starting...

