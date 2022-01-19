NJ High Court Skeptical Of Union Carbide Asbestos Verdict

By Bill Wichert (January 19, 2022, 8:32 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court cast doubt Wednesday on a widow's bid to restore a $2.38 million verdict against Dow Chemical unit Union Carbide, with justices probing whether manufacturers could fulfill their duty to warn workers about the dangers of asbestos via information provided to employers. That issue lies at the center of Thomasenia Fowler's challenge to a state appellate decision last year granting a new trial to Houston-based Union Carbide over her husband's mesothelioma death on the grounds that jurors received improper instructions, including the direction that the company's duty to warn could not be satisfied through the materials given...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS