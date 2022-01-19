U. Mich. Strikes $490M Settlement Over Sex Abuse Claims

By Zachary Zagger (January 19, 2022, 12:57 PM EST) -- The University of Michigan will pay $490 million to resolve claims by more than 1,000 people who said they were sexually abused by a former university sports doctor, the school and attorneys for the accusers said Wednesday. The mass tort settlement will provide $460 million to the 1,050 people who have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse against Dr. Robert Anderson, who worked for the university between 1968 and 2003 and died in 2008. Another $30 million is being set aside as a reserve fund for any additional claims made before July 31, 2023, after which the money goes to the existing...

