Goldman Asks To Exit Investor Suit At Heart Of Cert. Battle

By Katryna Perera (January 19, 2022, 9:12 PM EST) -- Goldman Sachs has once again asked a New York federal judge for summary judgment in a 12-year-old securities class action linked to the financial crisis, seeking to end a suit stalled in recent years by a precedent-setting fight over class certification. Attorneys for Goldman Sachs and some of the company's former executives — ex-CEO Lloyd Blankfein, ex-Chief Financial Officer David Viniar and ex-Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn — filed a memo in support of summary judgment on Tuesday. They argued that since the last summary judgment brief they filed in 2018, the Second Circuit and other courts have "issued multiple decisions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS