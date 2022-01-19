Feds Want A Say In Border Agent Force Debate At High Court

By Grace Dixon (January 19, 2022, 5:31 PM EST) -- The federal government has moved to weigh in before the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent accused of violating a man's constitutional rights because the matter may impact federal officials' job duties. The Tuesday request to join oral arguments on border agent Erik Egbert's behalf comes as the high court weighs whether the agent violated Washington state bed-and-breakfast owner Robert Boule's constitutional rights when he shoved Boule to the ground and later initiated a tax investigation against the owner. In an amicus brief filed in December, the federal government had cautioned against extending the...

